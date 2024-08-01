Cardi B Announces Pregnancy & Flaunts Baby Bump Amid Offset Divorce Reports

HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Cardi B backstage at the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2023 at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Cardi B is about to be a mother of three.

Earlier today, Page Six reported that Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset following seven years of marriage. The news came shortly after the former Migos member was spotted at a casino alongside his ex, Pretty Redz. This prompted rumors that he cheated on the "Enough" rapper, which he seemingly denied on Instagram Live. Regardless, it looks like the duo will be going their separate ways, a matter only made more complicated due to the femcee's latest announcement.

Recently, Cardi B took to Instagram to announce that she's pregnant. While fans are certainly happy for the soon-to-be mother of three, her announcement doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. Pregnancy rumors have been surrounding Cardi for months now, and today, photos of her sporting a baby bump surfaced online.

Cardi B Writes Heartfelt Message To Her Third Child

In Cardi's post, she stuns in a long red gown and matching fur jacket, posing with her growing bump on full display. It arrived alongside a heartfelt message to her little one. "With every ending comes a new beginning!" it begins. "I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!"

"I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!" Cardi also added. "It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!" What do you think of Cardi B announcing her pregnancy amid reports that she's divorcing Offset? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

