Cardi B & Offset Divorce Reports Leave Social Media Users Split

The reports arrive amid rampant rumors that Cardi B is pregnant.

Earlier this week, Offset was spotted alongside his ex Pretty Redz at a casino, prompting cheating rumors to run rampant. He quickly took to social media to address the debacle, suggesting that he was faithful to his wife of seven years, Cardi B. "Shorty ain't my shorty," he said simply, though his statement did little to quell fans' suspicions.

Now, Page Six reports that Cardi B has filed for divorce from the former Migos member. A source who spoke with the outlet claims that these latest cheating rumors are unrelated to her decision. “They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else,” they explained. “This is something she wants to do.” Reportedly, she is seeking primary custody of their two children, Kulture and Wave.

Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset, According To Reports

The news also arrived shortly after photos of Cardi B sporting what appears to be a baby bump surfaced online. The rapper has been at the center of pregnancy rumors for months now, though this might be the most convincing hint yet. Despite ongoing speculation, Cardi has yet to address the photos, making theories that she's expecting unconfirmed for the time being.

Amid all of these major developments, social media users have been sounding off on X, weighing in on the current situation of the high-profile (former) pair. While many are happy for Cardi B for doing what she thinks is best, others can't help but feel sorry for everyone involved, particularly considering rumors that she may have a baby on the way. Some also point out that this is the second time she's reportedly filed for divorce, so things have the potential to change.

