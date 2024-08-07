Offset's Aimless Rant Amid Cardi B Divorce Leaves Fans Completely Stumped

Fans think he's subbing himself.

Just a little over a week ago, Page Six reported that Cardi B was filing for divorce from former Migos rapper Offset for the second time. The on-again, off-again tandem were together for seven years and currently share two children, Kulture and Wave, with a third one on the way. Some were immediately attributing this to Offset allegedly cheating on Cardi during a night out at a casino. He was seen out with an ex who goes by Pretty Redz. However, both of them shut down the allegations with the SET IT OFF MC, saying, "People really need to do the research. I'm at a public place gambling at a casino with a married 8-month pregnant woman wtf I look like being outside publicly cheating SMD!!!".

While this was certainly a perfectly reasonable assumption from outsiders, Cardi B did not go through with this because of the casino ordeal. Instead, an insider said that it was more so about them simply "grow[ing] apart". Overall, it seems that Cardi B is dealing with as best as possibly one could. Offset was also appearing unbothered in a recent video, although fans were calling cap.

Offset Can't Be Talking About Cardi B, Right?

Now, though, those people seeing through the BS might have a more solid argument. The Shade Room reshared a pretty vague rant that Offset shared to his IG Story and it has a lot of social media users doing double takes. He writes, "A n**** will live with you Eat off you Help his family And still b hating inside cuz they ain't pop on they own be the n**** blaming the world for his f ups..... Sucka!". Lots of commenters are thinking he's talking about himself, and others are just completely lost. "If you're like me and didn't understand what the fuq he just said ‐------------------------>". "The call is coming from inside the house... lol answer it sir!".