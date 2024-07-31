Offset Addresses Cardi B Cheating Rumors After Casino Outing With His Ex

Earlier this week, Offset was seen spending time with a woman at a casino, which social media users quickly speculated was his ex Pretty Redz. Of course, this prompted outrage among Cardi B fans. The two rappers went through a rough patch late last year and announced their breakup, but since appear to have reconciled. Cheating accusations are now flying, though Offset maintains his innocence.
The "Set It Off" performer took to Instagram Live yesterday to seemingly address the debacle, claiming that he and the woman are nothing more than friends. "Shorty ain't my shorty," he said simply. Unfortunately, not everyone is buying his claims, and fans continue to question what exactly he was up to.
Offset & His Ex Deny Affair Allegations
"People really need to do the research," Offset also added. "I'm at a public place gambling at a casino with a married 8 month pregnant woman wtf I look like being outside publicly cheating SMD!!!" Amid the speculation, Pretty Redz also took to The Neighborhood Talk's comments section to clear things up, explaining that she was actually there with some family members. "SMH that man wasn't with me I was already there wit my husband sister & brother," she wrote. "And I'm 7 months pregnant... Y'all really have to stop with this type of behavior."
According to rumors, Pretty Redz may not be the only one expecting either, as Cardi B has also been at the center of pregnancy speculation as of late. She denied these rumors on social media earlier this month, however, telling fans "No I’m not perganant." What do you think of Offset shutting down rumors that he cheated on Cardi B with a woman at a casino? What about his ex Pretty Redz denying that she was with him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.