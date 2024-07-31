Offset Addresses Cardi B Cheating Rumors After Casino Outing With His Ex

Offset's ex, Pretty Redz, also chimed in amid the speculation.

Earlier this week, Offset was seen spending time with a woman at a casino, which social media users quickly speculated was his ex Pretty Redz. Of course, this prompted outrage among Cardi B fans. The two rappers went through a rough patch late last year and announced their breakup, but since appear to have reconciled. Cheating accusations are now flying, though Offset maintains his innocence.

The "Set It Off" performer took to Instagram Live yesterday to seemingly address the debacle, claiming that he and the woman are nothing more than friends. "Shorty ain't my shorty," he said simply. Unfortunately, not everyone is buying his claims, and fans continue to question what exactly he was up to.

Offset & His Ex Deny Affair Allegations

"People really need to do the research," Offset also added. "I'm at a public place gambling at a casino with a married 8 month pregnant woman wtf I look like being outside publicly cheating SMD!!!" Amid the speculation, Pretty Redz also took to The Neighborhood Talk's comments section to clear things up, explaining that she was actually there with some family members. "SMH that man wasn't with me I was already there wit my husband sister & brother," she wrote. "And I'm 7 months pregnant... Y'all really have to stop with this type of behavior."