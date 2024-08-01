Cardi B’s Fans Shower Her With Love Amid Pregnancy News & Offset Divorce

BYCaroline Fisher358 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Cardi B attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Things are looking up for Cardi B.

Today, Cardi B took to Instagram to announce that she's expecting her third child. The news arrived amid rampant pregnancy rumors, and shortly after the femcee was spotted flaunting a baby bump. It also came just hours after it was revealed that Cardi filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Offset.

Offset was spotted at a casino with his ex Pretty Redz earlier this week, though he denies cheating on the "Enough" performer. According to a source who chatted with Page Six, this also has nothing to do with Cardi's decision to file. "They’ve grown apart," they explained. "That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else." Reportedly, Cardi is seeking primary custody of their children.

Read More: Cardi B Announces Pregnancy & Flaunts Baby Bump Amid Offset Divorce Reports

Cardi B's Latest Maternity Photoshoot

As expected, social media users are having a field day with the exciting news, though not everyone is on the same page. While some are simply showering the Bronx artist with love and support, others are questioning what exactly this means for her upcoming album. Many also point out that she looks to be pretty far along, and are curious when the little one is due to arrive.

Obviously, there are a lot of major changes happening in Cardi B's life at the moment. Fortunately, it looks like she's approaching everything with a positive mindset, and can't wait to meet her third child. "With every ending comes a new beginning!" she wrote alongside her announcement. "I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!"

Social Media Users React To Cardi B's Pregnancy Announcement

What do you think of Cardi B announcing that she's pregnant with her third child? What about her filing for divorce from Offset after seven years of marriage? Share your thoughts in the comments section and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some social media users' reactions to the news down below.

Read More: Cardi B & Offset Divorce Reports Leave Social Media Users Split

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...