Cardi B’s Fans Shower Her With Love Amid Pregnancy News & Offset Divorce

Things are looking up for Cardi B.

Today, Cardi B took to Instagram to announce that she's expecting her third child. The news arrived amid rampant pregnancy rumors, and shortly after the femcee was spotted flaunting a baby bump. It also came just hours after it was revealed that Cardi filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Offset.

Offset was spotted at a casino with his ex Pretty Redz earlier this week, though he denies cheating on the "Enough" performer. According to a source who chatted with Page Six, this also has nothing to do with Cardi's decision to file. "They’ve grown apart," they explained. "That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else." Reportedly, Cardi is seeking primary custody of their children.

Cardi B's Latest Maternity Photoshoot

As expected, social media users are having a field day with the exciting news, though not everyone is on the same page. While some are simply showering the Bronx artist with love and support, others are questioning what exactly this means for her upcoming album. Many also point out that she looks to be pretty far along, and are curious when the little one is due to arrive.

Obviously, there are a lot of major changes happening in Cardi B's life at the moment. Fortunately, it looks like she's approaching everything with a positive mindset, and can't wait to meet her third child. "With every ending comes a new beginning!" she wrote alongside her announcement. "I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!"

Social Media Users React To Cardi B's Pregnancy Announcement