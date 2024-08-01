Cardi B Reportedly Files For Divorce From Offset Amid Pregnancy And Cheating Rumors

Cardi B and Offset have faced a lot of adversity, rumors, and bumps in the road during their relationship, all of which have seemingly come to a head. Moreover, according to a new report from Page Six, the Bronx femcee apparently filed for divorce from the Georgia rapper on Wednesday (July 31) after seven years of marriage. This comes as pregnancy rumors are flying all over social media concerning Bardi, although these are completely unconfirmed and ones that she's even seemed to push back on directly via social media. Also, the former Migo is at the center of a cheating scandal, so there are a couple of big headlines that fans think inform this supposed decision. Take this report with a grain of salt, though, as neither party has publicly commented on the matter at press time.
"They’ve grown apart," an alleged insider claimed to the publication concerning Cardi B and Offset's relationship. "That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else. This is something she wants to do. They both have been trying to figure out what their future looks like for a while now. It’s not something that happened overnight… They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger overtime. It’s become unavoidable."
Cardi B & Offset At The 2023 MTV VMAs
Elsewhere, from what this new report indicates, it looks like Cardi B wants primary custody of her two children with Offset. But this news is also curious because she recently clapped back at rumors that they could no longer afford their massive Atlanta property, and she seemed to suggest that things were still stable between them.
"LMAOOO,” Cardi B reacted to a fan on Twitter. “You bum b***hes wish… Me and Offset bought that house in 2019 for 5 million now it’s worth 7. Check the Atlanta market. And no, we not selling it… and if I ever sold it I would just sell my part to Offset since he loves Atlanta. Throwing salt on my home? Hating bad." We don't know exactly what's going on, but whatever goes down, hopefully both parties can move forward amicably or respond collectively to these reports.
Read More: Cardi B Asserts That Others Are Using Her As A "Marketing Plan" And Fans Don't Want To Hear It