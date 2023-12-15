Offset Gets Women All Around Him At Birthday Party Amid Cardi B Drama

Happy belated birthday to Offset, who turned 32 on Thursday (December 14) and decided to have one heck of a night to celebrate. Moreover, he and his entourage– including Southside, Diddy's son Justin Combs, Ari Fletcher, and many more– hit up a couple of Miami nightclubs for the occasion. According to a TMZ report, the rapper went to Coco Miami in the city's Design District until 3AM, and then switched to South Beach's Playa until about 5AM. In pictures published by the outlet, you can see him having a chill and good time with his shades on. Given that the Georgia native recently went to Art Basel with his mother, he's clearly a fan of the city.

However, during this birthday outing, Offset was reportedly surrounded by various women, which points to a big life development for him right now. For those unaware, Cardi B recently revealed that they have been on and off for a while now, and are currently broken up. Many fans expressed shock at this news, especially given that they seemed to be doing well amid his solo album and her new single. But Bardi and 'Set haven't always been the most stable couple, and while he was partying in the club, she took to Twitter to rant about their relationship.

Offset & Cardi B At The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Well, one of these tweets is up for debate, but it's hard to assume that she meant it for anyone else that isn't her husband. "Mufukas will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time," the "Bongos" hitmaker wrote. "You out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn." Of course, another one of her tweets was much more pointed at Offset. "@OffsetYRN you a b***h a** n***a... and trust me imma f***in take it there !" Cardi B wrote on the social media platform.

Meanwhile, it seems like the 32-year-old wants to take this process slowly and without much fuss on his end. For example, he recently debuted a new hairdo amid all these revelations, which shows that he doesn't really want to engage with it. We'll see what else is in store for this duo. For more news and the latest updates on Offset and Cardi B, come back to HNHH.

