Cardi B & Offset Have Been On & Off For Some Time: Report

Cardi B and Offset's relationship has been on and off for some time according to a report from The Jasmine Brand on Wednesday. It comes on the heels of Cardi's announcement that she's officially "single." The outlet cites a source close to the couple who says they've been "tumultuous."

“They’re tumultuous. They’ve broken up and gotten back together and broken up again way more than the public has seen," the insider said. "They’ve had really good times together.”

Read More: Cardi B Declares She's Single, Responds To Offset & Chrisean Rock Rumors

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Cardi B and Offset celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 at E11EVEN on December 31, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Cardi first confirmed that she is single after rumors of a rift between her and Offset during a live stream on Instagram, earlier this week. She explained at the time: "I don't care to find out because I've been single for a minute now. I just don't know how to tell the world, but I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now." She added: "I want to start 2024 fresh, open. I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning. I'm excited."

Cardi B & Offset's Relationship Troubles

Cardi B and Offset got engaged back in 2017 and share two children. While they stuck together for six years, times weren't always good. In 2020, Cardi reportedly filed for divorce from the Migos rapper but the two made amends within a month. Looking forward, Cardi recently confirmed that she's planning to release new music in 2024 while performing at TikTok in the Mix over the weekend. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B and Offset on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Cardi B Teases New Music During TikTok Concert: "2024 I'm Even Coming Harder"

[Via]