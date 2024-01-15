Breakup
- RelationshipsSean Evans Ex Claims Breakup Was Over Her Adult Film CareerStratton said she "understood" Evan's mindset.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureLarsa Pippen Makes Fun Of Mase, Cam'ron Responds In Defense Of Co-HostThe "It Is What It Is" duo spoke of Pippen's on-and-off-again relationship with Marcus Jordan, trading low blows.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsDreezy Continues To Pile On Deiondra Sanders Amid Jacquees' Alleged InfidelityDreezy is still at it.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsCardi B & Offset Fuel Reunion Rumors With Valentine's Day DateThe two performers celebrated at Carbone in Miami Beach Wednesday night.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsTyrese & Zelie Timothy Back Together After Brief Split"If apologizing would’ve taken me another two weeks, I would’ve did it because you’re worth it," Tyrese tells Zelie.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsSean Evans Breaks Up With Girlfriend, Cites Amount Of Media ExposureEvans and Melissa Stratton were a public item for literal hours.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsLarsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Are Reportedly On A "Pause"The relationship just wasn't going well.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsMase Obliterates Larsa Pippen For Seemingly Playing The Victim Amid Marcus Jordan BreakupMase is sick of Larsa PippenBy Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsLarsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Officially Break Up: ReportThe news comes after the two seemingly unfollowed each other on their social media platform and deleted IG pics together.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsTyrese Explains How Songs About His Exes Led To His Fiancee Breaking Up With HimTyrese's girlfriend apparently demanded he cancel his new album.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsYG & Saweetie: Relationship TimelineAfter less than a year, the pair have parted ways.By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsYG & Saweetie Call It Quits After 7 Months Of Dating: ReportAccording to alleged representatives of the rappers who reportedly spoke to The Shade Room, they feel like they're better off as friends.By Gabriel Bras Nevares