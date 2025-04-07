Chrisean Rock Exposes How Blueface Reacted To Their Most Recent Breakup

BY Zachary Horvath 597 Views
Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: ChriseanRock and Blueface attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)
Chrisean Rock reveals when she decided to break things off (again) with Blueface and it sounds like she's ready to completely move on.

Welp, Chrisean Rock and Blueface are no longer together. We aren't sure how many times they have decided to go their separate ways, but it's definitely nowhere near the first. Per AllHipHop, the femcee and Baddies star hopped on social media to break the news and got into all the juicy details. According to her, she was the one who decided to end things. Rock did so before releasing her comeback single "Yahweh," a record she's been teasing for quite a while. For those curious, that dropped back on March 27. She's been doing her best to live a more religious lifestyle and this gospel record is one way she's making that happen.

But as for the latest chapter with Blueface, this one has been extremely tumultuous. Not too long ago, the incarcerated California MC was giving an earful to Chrisean Rock for hanging out with another guy. That person would happen to be Twitch streamer, Deshae Frost. The mother of their child tried her best to quell his concerns mid-stream. "I’m not doing nothing, I’m on stream. I’m about to get a tattoo. Deshae Frost first, I’m going next." While keeping Blueface on speaker she added, "DeShae, his tattoo artist, Mary J... I’m with Deshae […] We talked about this, why are you trying to be messy?"

When Is Blueface Getting Out Of Prison?

It seems his seemingly controlling behavior was one of if not the final straw(s) for Rock. She did claim during her IG Live that she's still got some love for Blue. However, she felt it was time to cut the cord. So, how has the "Thotiana" MC been taking this? Not too well. In fact, Chrisean went onto to even reveal that he "went buck wild." "He reacted so crazy," she added.

That's the shortened version of it. But Rock told her viewers that he hasn't been a fan of how she's been moving and what she's got going on. For example, she said that Blueface called her a "pop star" because she's following a bunch of people (presumably a lot of guys) back on social media. Moreover, he's been checking in her on streams via a burner phone, she claims. "It’s getting to him," she added. "So, he’s back to unfollowing me." Speaking of tuning in from behind bars, Blue is still expected to be released sometime this July. He's been serving a four-year sentence for violating his probation. Rock warned everyone that he's been to be up to some "evil stuff" since she ended it, so we can only imagine what will happen when he's out.

