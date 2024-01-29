Chrisean Rock Reacts To Blueface Face Tattoo Backlash, Takes Subtle Shot At Jaidyn Alexis

Chrisean is shameless.

BYAlexander Cole
3rd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Chrisean Rock and Blueface are a couple known for their toxicity. Overall, they have been on again and off again for months. Following the birth of their first child together, it seemed like Chrisean was done with Blue for good. However, ever since his arrest a few weeks ago, she has been back by his side. Now, she is head over heels for him again, and they seem to be going strong. It has been a confusing time for their fans, and many are wondering exactly what is going on. This is especially true given the reality star's new ink.

As we have reported extensively, Chrisean has gotten herself a tattoo of Blueface's mugshot on her face. Ultimately, this is a very bizarre tattoo and fans are concerned as to why she would do that to herself. After all, face tattoos are already fairly taboo. Many people have them now, however, when you get a face tattoo of someone's face, there are going to be some questions. On social media last night, Chrisean decided to answer a few of those questions.

Chrisean Rock Speaks

As she explains, her bond with Blueface has gotten a whole lot stronger ever since he went to jailx. Furthermore, she may have taken a shot at Jaidyn Alexis by claiming that Blue is only messing with one woman right now. That woman, of course, being Chrisean. Regardless of all of this, many are still appalled that she would get such a massive face tattoo. Some have tried to proclaim it as fake, although it remains to be seen if that is true. Either way, the tattoo was a choice...

With Chrisean Rock and Blueface continuing to make headlines, one can only wonder what they will end up doing next. Let us know your thoughts on the new tattoo, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

