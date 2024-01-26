Chrisean Rock Moves Back Into Blueface's House, Wack 100 Hits Her With A Warning

Chrisean Rock and Blueface are a couple that have been extremely toxic to one another over the years. Although they broke up a few months ago, they still seem to be attached at the hip. Overall, there has been a lot of shots taken by the two in the media. However, ever since Blue got locked up for violating his probation, Chrisean has been more sympathetic to the father of her child. In fact, she has changed her profile picture on Instagram to Blueface. It has been weird to watch, but alas, that has always been the case with these two.

Now, Chrisean Rock is making some massive life decisions as it pertains to Blue. In an Instagram story posted last night, she revealed that she was moving out of her home. Where would she be moving to? Well, Blueface's house, of course. Yes, that is right. Chrisean is taking her and her child and bringing them to Blue's crib. This appears to be a surprising development, and based on her previous comments, some felt like it would never happen. That said, she is now being roasted for all of this.

Read More: What Show Is Chrisean Rock In?

Chrisean Rock Reveals Her Next Move

In the comments section of the DJ Akademiks post above, fans had a lot to say about Chrisean. "I wouldn’t wish Chrisean Rock on my best enemy," one person noted. However, the most telling comment was from Wack 100. "WELL SEE ABOUT THIS. UM THATS MY HOME HE DIDNT TELL YA ‼️" he wrote. Needless to say, Wack is not too excited about Chrisean moving in. After all, he has been adamant about his issues with her in the past.

Chrisean Jr.

Following her revelation, Chrisean posted some adorable photos of her and her son. For now, she seems to be happy, which is all that should matter. What do you think of this situation? Let us know, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: Chrisean's Rock Sister Tesehki Teases Fans With New Music On Instagram