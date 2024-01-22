Chrisean Rock Explains Why She Can't Get Over Blueface

Chrisean Rock says she and Blueface had "so much f*cking fun together" during the week before the rapper turned himself in for a probation violation, earlier this month. She discussed why she can't bring herself to "move on" from her ex while speaking with fans on Instagram Live, on Sunday.

“The week before the n***a was locked up, we had so much f*cking fun together. That sh*t was so fun,” she said. “It’s, like, best friend type vibes. Nobody else can understand but us type sh*t. I thought when he went to jail, I was just going to be like, ‘Alright, cool, great.’ But then, I ain’t going to hold you… you see how I try move on and sh*t.”

Chrisean Rock & Blueface Attend Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: ChriseanRock and Blueface attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

She continued: “One thing about it is, I don’t want to talk up too bad on what happened. Long story short, you know how you just fall back. He changed in two seconds. Hell yeah, huh? On God, huh?” Rock then referenced one of their viral arguments caught on social media and revealed that they've spoken on the phone nearly every day while Blueface has been in jail. The two share a four-month-old son.

Chrisean Rock Discusses Blueface Relationship

While Rock has been speaking more favorably of Blueface in recent days, she was initially hesitant in response to his reaching out following his arrest. "I don’t like this. What’s up with these n****s? They get locked up and then they get to calling you, acting like it was a different story before they went up in there,” Rock said on Instagram Live, earlier this month. Be on the lookout for further updates on Chrisean Rock on HotNewHipHop.

