Chrisean Rock Accompanied Blueface To Turn Himself In With Their Son, Chrisean Jr.

Blueface recently turned himself in for apparent parole violations, and although that legal case is still pretty unclear, one thing that's not is Chrisean Rock's support. Moreover, a new clip emerged of her accompanying her on-and-off-again boo to the jail facility, and she even took their recently-born son Chrisean Jr., too. Of course, a lot of people will be disappointed by this, given that they want the two as far away from each other as possible. Whether you support the Baddies star or the California MC, you can agree that their relationship has been a volatile, chaotic, and overall harmful one on a personal level for both.

But when times get tough, the tough get tougher, and it's at least kind of heartening to see them put things aside to come together for something much larger-scaled. Chrisean Rock previously seemed to react to Blueface's arrest with sadness, which let off some warning signs for many fans. Unfortunately for them, their fears came true, but we doubt that this will prompt a full reconciliation. If history's proven anything to us, it's that every week is a clean slate when it comes to this couple's status.

However, it seems like Blueface was more prepared than he should've been to react to this trouble. After all, he just dropped an EP titled Free Blueface, a seven-song offering with features from DDG, Kevin Gates, Tru Carr, and YungMagnificent. It arrived shortly after the 26-year-old's manager Wack 100 announced that he went to the slammer. As it became clear that he turned himself in and that this is as much of a press opportunity as it is a legal move, then all the hullabaloo around this stint makes more sense.

Well, it makes more sense in terms of there being a big marketable push behind it. Why wouldn't the upcoming Rap Queens West host squeeze out some more dollars from obstacles he has to overcome anyway? All we can hope for is that Chrisean and Junior can reach an uninterruptedly amicable relationship with their currently incarcerated family member once and for all one day. For more news and the latest updates on Blueface and Chrisean Rock, stay logged into HNHH.

