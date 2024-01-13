Blueface Brings Attention To Latest Arrest With New Project "Free Blueface"

Blueface was recently handcuffed once again. This time it is circling his partners Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis, according to HipHopDX, his mother, Karlissa Saffold, and numerous other sources. The California native, rapper, and MILF Music founder could face at least 12 months behind bars. His manager, Wack 100, posted an image that said "Free Blueface" on it with a previous mugshot to his Instagram yesterday. Reports are assuming this is surrounding his probation violation.

Fans were speculating that this was a project artwork. One commented under Wack's post, "It looked like marketing for an album cover." Another added, "Whole time it’s an album cover." Well, those guesses were correct. Free Blueface features seven tracks with features from DDG, Kevin Gates, TruCarr, and YungMagnificent.

Read More: 21 Savage And Travis Scott Bring Ridiculous Energy To Metro Boomin's Beat On "Née-nah"

Listen To Free Blueface By Blueface

If you are looking to find something to add to your playlist from this tape, we suggest the following. "Pop It," while living up to its intro standards, does a solid job of opening things up. The best overall song in our opinion is "Ova." It features a nice hook, an animated feature from Gates, and a piano-backed beat. You can stream it everywhere, now.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, Free Blueface, by Blueface? Is this the best project he has come out with so far, why or why not? Which tracks are you gravitating toward the most? Who had the best feature on the LP? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Blueface. Finally, stay with us for the most informative album posts throughout the week.

Free Blueface Tracklist:

Pop It Winning with DDG Aight Ova with Kevin Gates & TruCarr (feat. YungMagnificent) Friday Get Aware Why I Got To

Read More: Nicki Minaj Recruits Future Again For "Pink Friday 2" LP With Deluxe Banger "Press Play"

[Via]