Nicki Minaj Recruits Future Again For "Pink Friday 2" LP With Deluxe Banger "Press Play"

The Barbz are continuing to feast. Legendary Trinidadian rapper and singer Nicki Minaj is bringing a new edition of her momentous return album, Pink Friday 2. It had been a little over five years since the 41-year-old phenom's last project Queen. It is safe to say that Nicki is making up for lost time by bringing extra material, but we are not complaining. Today marks the release of the Pink Friday 2 (Gag City PLUTO Edition).

It follows the Gag City Deluxe which added a 50 Cent version of "Beep Beep" and "Love Me Enough" featuring Monica and Keyshia Cole. PLUTO is a reference to Future's nickname and he marks his second appearance with "Press Play." It is the lone addition to this latest expanded edition and it is a straight banger. Also making a return to Nicki's project is producer ATL Jacob.

Listen To "Press Play" By Nicki Minaj And Future

He continues to make his mark with big-time nod after big-time nod. Jacob brings sped-up piano keys to his familiar glitchy and bassy trap beats. The piano has a similar sound to Pooh Shiesty's "Back in Blood." Future brings a repetitive but catchy hook and Nicki has some witty one-liners as per usual.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "Press Play," by Nicki Minaj and Future? Is this the best deluxe track from any extended Pink Friday 2, why or why not? Is this the better of the two Future collabs from the record? Who had the better verse and why?

Quotable Lyrics:

They said, "Why can't you be Yoncé?"

Daddy wasn't no business man, mama wasn't no business owner

Mm, what an idiot

You can't be me, I'm already it

I been saucy, they all wanna skinny dip

I am your label's obsession, you's another guinea pig (Oop, ah, oop)

