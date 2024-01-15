Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Reaches One Million Units Sold In The U.S.

Nicki Minaj's status in hip-hop is pretty much cemented now at this point in her career. Or is it? The legendary Trinidadian rapper and singer with roots in New York continues to transcend even the greatest of her accomplishments. If you have been living under a musical rock for the past month, she dropped her long-awaited album, Pink Friday 2. While some feel the tape is a bit bloated, her Barbz are still enjoying it nonetheless.

Recently, the 41-year-old femcee has been dishing out new versions of the album. The first of them was called the Gag City Deluxe. That tacked on a remix of "Beep Beep," which included 50 Cent. Additionally, she worked with Keyshia Cole and Monica for "Love Me Enough." Then, over this past weekend, Nicki and Future got together for a second collaboration on "Press Play."

Nicki Is The Queen For A Reason

Whether or not Nicki did this to up the streams and sales will never be known. But, we would be remiss to say that it did not help PF2 earn its first major milestone. According to chart data, the sequel over a decade in the making has just hit one million units sold in the United States. Nicki took the time to thank her Barbz for this incredible achievement. "Thank you to every single one of you listening [and] supporting this album, the best label Republic Records, the GREATEST artists in the WORLD of our generation featured when I needed them the most," according to a quote gathered from Revolt.

Whether or not Nicki did this to up the streams and sales will never be known. But, we would be remiss to say that it did not help PF2 earn its first major milestone. According to chart data, the sequel over a decade in the making has just hit one million units sold in the United States. Nicki took the time to thank her Barbz for this incredible achievement. "Thank you to every single one of you listening [and] supporting this album, the best label Republic Records, the GREATEST artists in the WORLD of our generation featured when I needed them the most," according to a quote gathered from Revolt.

