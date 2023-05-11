New York Rappers
- MusicMaino Net Worth 2024: What Is The Rapper Worth?Delve into Maino's compelling journey from Brooklyn streets to hip-hop fame, highlighting his music, ventures, and community impact.ByRain Adams2.7K Views
- MusicYoung M.A Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperThe rise of Young M.A to her significant net worth, chronicling her musical journey, business acumen, and philanthropy.ByJake Skudder8.7K Views
- Original ContentTroy Ave Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperWondering about Troy Ave's net worth? Brace yourself! His grind and undeniable talent have paved the way to a financial empire in the hip hop realm.ByJake Skudder
- SongsCam'ron Gets To The "It Is What It Is" Set Early To Spit Fire "Two-For-One" FreestyleCam'ron can just do it all. ByZachary Horvath4.3K Views
- MusicLil Tjay Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperFrom Bronx streets to hip-hop fame, Lil Tjay balances arresting lyrics and business ventures for a continually rising career.ByJake Skudder14.9K Views
- MusicDrake Parties With Cash Cobain & Fivio Foreign During Weekend In New York: WatchFivio also gave Drake his flowers on Twitter. ByZachary Horvath1430 Views
- MusicFrench Montana Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperThe journey of French Montana: an exploration of his rise in music, business ventures, and philanthropy, revealing a massive net worth.ByJake Skudder12.1K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Reaches One Million Units Sold In The U.S."Pink Friday 2" keeps winning. ByZachary Horvath2.2K Views
- MusicWhat Is Fat Joe's Best-Selling Album?Revisit Fat Joe's album that defined an era with hits that still echo in hip-hop today.ByRain Adams505 Views
- SongsAzealia Banks Faces Her "DILEMMA" On New Single: StreamThe Sea Queen is back.ByHayley Hynes2.2K Views
- MusicWhy Q-Tip Deserves His FlowersFrom Q-Tip's driving influence of A Tribe Called Quest to morphing into a hip-hop mentor, we're looking into his iconic career. ByCaleb Hardy1044 Views
- MusicWhat Happened To G-Unit? 50 Cent's Dissolved CrewFrom a beef with The Game that got violent to 50 Cent's burgeoning solo career, we're diving into the demise of G-Unit. ByCaleb Hardy11.9K Views
- MusicD.M.C's Journey As A Hip Hop Pioneer: From Hollis To The WorldFrom shifting hip-hop's sound to curating an iconic rework of Aerosmith's "Walk This Way," we're diving into the career of rapper D.M.C.ByCaleb Hardy527 Views
- MusicBlack Music Month: Remembering Heavy D, The "Overweight Lover" Of Hip HopHeavy D is an icon in Hip Hop, dominating during New Jack Swing and bringing a vibrant personality to the culture.ByHNHH Staff642 Views
- Original ContentWho Is Scar Lip? New York's Femcee Taking Over The GameRising from a troubled childhood, Scar Lip is becoming one of the hottest upcoming emcees—and rap GOATs agree she's next in line.ByChris Mobley35.8K Views
- Original ContentOnyx's "Slam" Turns 30: A Look BackCelebrate 30 years of Onyx's "Slam"! Discover the group's history, chart success, and the track's lasting impact on hip hop.ByHNHH Staff