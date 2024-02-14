Cam'ron Gets To The "It Is What It Is" Set Early To Spit Fire "Two-For-One" Freestyle

Cam'ron is one of the very special talents we have going in rap music. Even though he has been releasing music since the late 1990s, Killa Cam still manages to drop heat. The Harlem, New York native is still active as well, even with his very popular sports talk show that shoots it straight, It Is What It Is. In 2023, Cam'ron hit us with The Lost Files: Vol. 1 and U Wasn't There in 2022. Additionally, he put out four singles last year, and has a couple in 2024 as well. His most recent was for a KITH collaboration called "Last Stop." The now 48-year-old Cam'ron is back with a new freestyle called "Two-For-One."

According to HipHopDX, the TV host posted the hot bars on the Instagram page for It Is What It Is. Cam'ron cleverly named the freestyle "Two-For-One" because he gave fans two off-the-dome performances on separate occasions. Additionally, both were done at the recording studio about 10 minutes apart. The first of them was laid down right before the program began with his hairdresser getting Cam ready.

Listen To "Two-For-One" Freestyle By Cam'ron

The Dipset rapper spazzed on more a trap flavored instrumental. Then, for freestyle number two, he switches things up to the familiar "Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems" sample. It is more of fun and easy-going listen compared to the serious, braggadocious tone of the first. You can check out the full clip with the IG link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new freestyle, "Two-For-One," by Cam'ron? Is he the best freestyler ever, why or why not? Does he need to drop this on DSPs? Should he put out a new album this year? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to tell us in the comments below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Cam'ron. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

