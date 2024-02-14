Nicki Minaj Seemingly Shaded Beyonce During Rant On Stationhead

Fans believe Nicki Minaj was dissing Beyonce while going live on Stationhead, earlier this week. Following the announcement that the legendary singer will be venturing into country music with her next project, Minaj was doing a southern accent for her fans.

When The Jasmine Brand shared a clip of the stream on Instagram, fans had mixed opinions as to whether it was a diss. One user wrote: "Nicki BEEN making voices and changing her tone. Yall ALWAYS make something outta nothing." Another argued: "That pink wig menace has been subbing Beyoncé for months. she keeps mocking country accents, but could you imagine if a black American mocked her god awful Jamaican patois impersonation? Very interesting."

Nicki Minaj & Beyonce Perform Together In Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Nicki Minaj (L) and Beyonce perform onstage during TIDAL X: 1020 Amplified by HTC at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL)

If Nicki did intend to criticize Beyonce for the country direction, she wouldn't be the first artist to do so. Azealia Banks recently remarked that she's going to be "ridiculed" for the decision. “Nothing country about it," Banks wrote on her Instagram Story. "You’re setting yourself up to be ridiculed again. There’s a theatrical element to country music. Them critics are not just going to accept an ugly blond wig and bullying from Jay-Z. It’s giving big-time musical grift. Yes, Black girls can make country music. But you’re just really not hitting the button.”

Nicki Minaj May Have Mocked Beyonce

Nicki's comments come amid her ongoing feud with Megan Thee Stallion. She dropped, "Big Foot," as a diss track aimed at the rapper, late last month. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

