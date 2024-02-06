Shannon Sharpe Shades Nicki Minaj On Twitter: "Who?"

Shannon Sharpe appeared to throw shade at Nicki Minaj on Twitter, earlier this week, when a user suggested he sit down with her for an interview on his Club Shay Shay podcast. In doing so, he pretended not to know the iconic rapper.

“@ShannonSharpe Nicki said a few days ago on Stationhead she wanted to be on your podcast!! I really want to hear you talk to her about everything going on in the media and especially after her snub tonight!” the social media user wrote. Sharpe replied: “Nicki who?”

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: Shannon Sharpe poses for photos on the red carpet at the NFL Honors on February 2, 2019 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

His comments on Nicki Minaj come as the rapper has been feuding with Megan Thee Stallion. Drama kicked off between the two when Megan appeared to shade Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, on the song, “Hiss.” She made a reference to him being a registered sex offender. In response, Minaj went on several rants on social media and dropped the track, “Big Foot.” With her song, Minaj referenced Megan's late mother. Check out Sharpe's diss toward Minaj below.

Shannon Sharpe Shades Nicki Minaj

It’s not the first time Sharpe has upset a major musician’s fanbase in recent weeks. He previously caught the ire of the Beyhive for his take on Taylor Swift generating $300 million in revenue for the Kansas City Chiefs. While speaking with Chad Ochocinco, he admitted that Swift would be a bigger get for the NFL’s Super Bowl Halftime Show than Beyonce. “Not like this. Beyoncé ain’t moving the needle like this chick,” he said. “The NFL can have anybody do halftime, I guarantee Taylor Swift is first.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Shannon Sharpe on HotNewHipHop.

