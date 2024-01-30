Shannon Sharpe Confused By Origins Of Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Beef

Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco have been doing some massive things with their new podcast Nightcap. For those who may be unaware, Nightcap is a show that typically airs at night...can you imagine that? Although Shannon is already busy with Club Shay Shay and First Take, he always has time for his friend Ocho. The two have been hilarious on this podcast and they have spoken on a whole host of topics. They are never shy to speak on something, especially when it is a hot-button issue. We saw that today, as the two men weighed in on the Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion beef.

In the clip below, you can see the short sub-eight-minute segment. Throughout the clip, you can tell that Shannon and Ochocinco are a bit behind on what happened here. Sharpe was understandably confused as to why they are fighting seeing as though Nicki featured on Meg's song a few summers ago. As many have speculated, the problems started when Meg began working with Cardi B. Meg stuck with Cardi, and since then, they have had bad energy for each other. Regardless, Ocho and Sharpe spoke on how sometimes, things just go south between people.

Shannon Sharpe & Ochocinco Give Their Takes

Neither of them had much to say in regard to the beef itself. Sharpe and Ocho even seemed afraid to get into the content of these disses. However, Ocho did concede that he believes Nicki to be one of the best female lyricists ever. Furthermore, they listed their favorite diss records, including "Ether," and "No Vaseline." Perhaps one day they can revisit this beef and truly break it down.

Be sure to let us know whose side you are on in this feud, in the comments section down below. Do you think either side can fix this, or is the bond irreparably broken? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

