Nicki Minaj Claims Other Rappers Featured On "Big Foot" Beat, But Producer Didn't Clear It

Queen Barb claims that LilJuMadeDaBeat, a frequent Meg collaborator, refused to clear this beat that he gave to Nicki six years ago.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage

Nicki Minaj is clearly far from done with Megan Thee Stallion, "Big Foot," and this explosive social media tirade about this beef. Moreover, her recent Twitter Spaces session included some alleged background on this diss track's beat, produced by Tate Kobang and ZellTooTrill. Apparently, the instrumental is based on a beat that LilJuMadeTheBeat (also known as Lil JuJu) gave the Trinidadian MC six years ago. However, she claimed that, since Lil JuJu is a frequent Meg collaborator, he refused to clear the song, and that other female rappers excitedly reached out to her to hop on this beat with her.

"Then you hear that, 'Oh, that's Doo-Doo on the beat tag, I know I can tell him what to do!'" Nicki Minaj began. "So, she hear me play this song on my... you know. And everybody was like 'Oh, b***h, put that out!' So, she really hit Doo-Doo on the beats! Well, you know her and her team, and they have the same team. Think about it: if you're not bothered by something, why would you stop that man's money when I had that beat for six years?

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Album & Tour Amid Nicki Minaj Feud

Nicki Minaj Keeps Making Claims About Original "Big Foot" Beat: Listen

"Had my song done, it was a fun song," Nicki Minaj continued. "I posted it, other female rappers said they want to be a part of it. I thought it was going to be very fun and chic. Y'all, they posted a stat about somebody and then they had to delete it in 24 hours *laughs*. Because now, the highest debut of all time for any female in Apple Music history is f***ing 'Big Foot.' Well, not Big Foot, it's me, my song 'Big Foot' about Big Foot."

Meanwhile, both songs are breaking records like these and charting high, but there is still no clear winner in the culture's eyes. Many people disappointed by "Big Foot" still think it wins if the Houston MC doesn't respond, some think that "HISS" was an automatic dub, and others believe none of this means a thing. Let us know in the comments section down below where you fall on that debate. Also, for more news and the latest updates on Nicki Minaj, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Kelsey Nicole & Megan Thee Stallion Drama Continues As Nicki Minaj Reacts To Former’s “Big Foot” Remix

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.