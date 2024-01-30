Nicki Minaj Claims Other Rappers Featured On "Big Foot" Beat, But Producer Didn't Clear It

Nicki Minaj is clearly far from done with Megan Thee Stallion, "Big Foot," and this explosive social media tirade about this beef. Moreover, her recent Twitter Spaces session included some alleged background on this diss track's beat, produced by Tate Kobang and ZellTooTrill. Apparently, the instrumental is based on a beat that LilJuMadeTheBeat (also known as Lil JuJu) gave the Trinidadian MC six years ago. However, she claimed that, since Lil JuJu is a frequent Meg collaborator, he refused to clear the song, and that other female rappers excitedly reached out to her to hop on this beat with her.

"Then you hear that, 'Oh, that's Doo-Doo on the beat tag, I know I can tell him what to do!'" Nicki Minaj began. "So, she hear me play this song on my... you know. And everybody was like 'Oh, b***h, put that out!' So, she really hit Doo-Doo on the beats! Well, you know her and her team, and they have the same team. Think about it: if you're not bothered by something, why would you stop that man's money when I had that beat for six years?

"Had my song done, it was a fun song," Nicki Minaj continued. "I posted it, other female rappers said they want to be a part of it. I thought it was going to be very fun and chic. Y'all, they posted a stat about somebody and then they had to delete it in 24 hours *laughs*. Because now, the highest debut of all time for any female in Apple Music history is f***ing 'Big Foot.' Well, not Big Foot, it's me, my song 'Big Foot' about Big Foot."

Meanwhile, both songs are breaking records like these and charting high, but there is still no clear winner in the culture's eyes. Many people disappointed by "Big Foot" still think it wins if the Houston MC doesn't respond, some think that "HISS" was an automatic dub, and others believe none of this means a thing.

