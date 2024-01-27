Nicki Minaj Calls Megan Thee Stallion A "Bullet Fragment Foot B*tch"

Earlier this week, Megan Thee Stallion dropped her new track "Hiss," which has resulted in absolute chaos online. Notably, she takes aim at fellow femcee Nicki Minaj on the explosive single, seemingly calling out her husband Kenneth Petty for being a registered sex offender. As expected, neither Nicki nor the Barbz have taken the shade lightly. Since the song dropped, Nicki has already been readying her response, "Big Foot," while fans battle Meg's Hotties on Twitter.

While listeners anxiously await "Big Foot," Nicki has been busy sharing shady posts about Meg on social media. Recently, she even responded to the debacle on Instagram Live, and didn't hold back in the slightest. She mocked the Houston-born performer for getting shot by Tory Lanez, dubbing her a "bullet fragment foot b*tch."

Read More: Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Beef Leads To All Out Calamity On Social Media, "#BigFoot" Begins To Trend

Nicki Minaj Pops Off On Instagram Live

For obvious reasons, some fans think she might've taken things a bit too far with this latest diss. She didn't stop there, however. She went on to drag Meg for calling out her man, claiming that she only did so because "no man will ever f*cking love" her. She then slammed her for "lying on her dead mama," insisted that she's "broke," and more. "Y'all wanted Roman?" she asked viewers. Of course, at one point in the Live Nicki also urged Meg to "get up on [her] good foot," again mocking her 2020 shooting.

Clearly, Nicki didn't appreciate being put on blast on "Hiss," and doesn't show any signs of slowing down. What do you think of Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion's reignited beef? Are you a fan of Meg's new track? Do you think Nicki crossed the line during her recent IG Live? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Cardi B Dragged Into Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Beef As Social Media Reacts To "Hiss"

[Via]