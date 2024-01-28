Nicki Minaj Blasts Megan Thee Stallion For Allowing Kelsey Harris To Be "Ripped To Shreds"

Megan Thee Stallion's new track "Hiss" continues to make waves, and unfortunately, the fallout is only getting uglier. She seemingly dissed Nicki Minaj on the song, referencing her husband Kenneth Petty's sex offender status. Neither Nicki nor the Barbz have taken the jab lightly. As chaos erupts on Twitter and Meg stays silent, Nicki has been sharing countless shady Tweets, even recently dragging Kelsey Harris into things.

For those who don't know, Harris is Meg's ex-bestie, and was in the car with her and Tory Lanez the night of her infamous shooting. Allegedly, Meg had started getting closer with Lanez while he and Harris were in a relationship. Since the shooting, she's been accused of being the one to pull the trigger, though she and Meg deny this. She's also been criticized for meeting up with Lanez after the incident.

Nicki Minaj Continues To Trash Megan Thee Stallion

According to Nicki, Meg has done Harris dirty, leaving her to face the fallout of their friendship alone while pregnant. "The b*tch ain’t get streamed in 84 years," her Tweet begins. "Her team don’t want me to drop b/c they know those numbers gon embarrass her lying lypo a**. and SHE know I got proof of what SHE DID! And after how she allowed HER BEST GIRL FRIEND TO BE BULLIED, ATTACKED & RIPPED TO SHREDS WHILE KELSEY WAS PREGNANT W/HER FIRST CHILD??? After she had F*CKED HER BEST FRIEND MAN?!???!! IT WASNT ENOUGH?!? But this is y’all girl’s girl right? Any MOTHER taking this woman’s side may GOD STRIKE YOU DOWN."

Obviously, Nicki isn't messing around. While some commenters believe that she's taken things too far, this is just one of many disparaging remarks she's made about Meg in recent days. She even has a new track called "Bigfoot" scheduled to drop later today, which many believe will be a direct response to "Hiss." What do you think of Nicki Minaj dragging Kelsey Harris into her beef with Megan Thee Stallion? Do you think she crossed the line? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

