Nicki Minaj Claims To Have Multiple Diss Tracks Ready After "Bigfoot," Beefs With "Pop Base" As Megan Thee Stallion Parties Unbothered

Nicki Minaj has continued to ramp her attacks on Megan Thee Stallion, seemingly warning the rapper that she has plenty more diss tracks to unleash if she tries to deny Minaj's upcoming track, Bigfoot. "After the 1st one drop, if dat pussy ass hoe so much as BREATHE wrong ima empty da clip. If that pussy ass hoe deny 1THING I say, I’m posting every fkn receipt known to man. 5. Yes you heard me! Did 5 extra songs. we’ve been waiting on u HO. Play #PinkFriday2 NON STOP barbz. LuvU," Minaj wrote. However, she then took issue with Pop Base reporting the post as being about Megan. "Never said that ugly name. Stop lying on me. You want engagement so bad. Ima put your REAL name in the 2nd song just for shits & giggles. Go to bed 🥱🛌," Minaj followed up.

Meanwhile, Megan herself appeared completely unbothered by the potential wave of Minaj releases coming her way. After letting the world feast on "Hiss", Megan was spotted out partying Saturday night without a care in the world. This has led many people to declare that Megan has already won the beef, given how tilted Minaj has become.

Fans Want Azealia Banks To Weigh In On Nicki Minaj Beef

Meanwhile, fans on TikTok have asked for Azealia Banks to weigh in on the current beef between Minaj and Megan. "Where's Azealia Banks [3x Shouting Emojis, 2x Sobbing Emojis]. We need you honey," one commentator wrote on the app. Many other commenters joined in, asking for the controversial musician to weigh in. It remains to be seen if Banks will step into the arena and share her thoughts on the drama that has captured social media's attention.

Banks has previously stepped in to protect Minaj. When Minaj was feuding with Kanye West over her refusal to clear "New Body", Banks went after West. "Okay. Now I’m really pissed the f-ck off. Regardless of how I feel about PF2, did fat smelly loser Kanye west really just try step all over Nicki’s release? Did I hear correctly when he tried to take credit for supporting her career?????" Banks wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

