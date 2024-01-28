"Little Miss Flint" Seeks Positive Change From Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Beef

Mari Copeny, aka "Little Miss Flint", has stepped into the ongoing beef between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion. "Hey @NICKIMINAJ and @theestallion I have an idea! Let me introduce myself. I’m Mari and I’m a 16 year old from Flint, MI. I have been working half of my life to get clean water not just to Flint but to hundreds of other communities dealing with clean water crisis. Both of you have HUGE platforms. So I have a couple ideas. Your new songs will be getting tons of streams. Can you please consider pledging to donate $0.01 for every stream you have on these songs for the next 24 to 48 hours?" Copeny wrote in a series of posts on X.

Copeny first came to fame in 2016, when she wrote to then-President Barack Obama and asked for help addressing the ongoing Flint Water Crisis. Since then, Copeny has dedicated herself to the cause of addressing safe drinking water. This included working with a team of scientists to develop a new sort of affordable water filter to help others in need of safe drinking water.

Hopefully, Copeny can bring the two rappers together. However, they are currently very far apart. Minaj continued to ramp up her attacks against Megan by announcing a new single, "Bigfoot". However, more than that, Minaj promised that there was far more than just "Bigfoot". "After the 1st one drop, if dat pussy ass hoe so much as BREATHE wrong ima empty da clip. If that pussy ass hoe deny 1THING I say, I’m posting every fkn receipt known to man. 5. Yes you heard me! Did 5 extra songs. we’ve been waiting on u HO. Play #PinkFriday2 NON STOP barbz. LuvU," Minaj wrote.

Furthermore, Minaj found herself beef with gossip outlet Pop Base soon after. Minaj had taken issue with the way in which the outlet reported on her aforementioned tweet. "Never said that ugly name. Stop lying on me. You want engagement so bad. Ima put your REAL name in the 2nd song just for shits & giggles. Go to bed 🥱🛌," Minaj tweeted out.

