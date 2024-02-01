hiss
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion & "HISS" Fail To Crack Billboard Top 10 A Week After Going Number OneNow that the Nicki Minaj beef has died down significantly, folks are now back to waiting for the Houston MC's next move.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion's "HISS" Going No. 1 Wasn't Organic, According To "The Joe Budden Podcast" HostsBudden and some of his co-hosts sound confident that "Hiss" didn't make it to the top of the charts without some help behind the scenes.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTokyo Toni Accuses Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Of Faking Their BeefTokyo Toni isn't happy.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Gets Hennessy Message Following Viral Straw VideoHennessy has an idea for Megan Thee Stallion.By Cole Blake
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Claims She Removed Certain Lyrics From "Hiss"The track may have originally had even more scores to settle.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion's Producer Claps Back At Nicki Minaj As "HISS" Hits #1He had receipts from Nicki's controversial twitter spaces.By Lavender Alexandria
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Twerks Up A Storm After "Hiss" Goes Number OneMeg continues to win.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Reacts As "Hiss" Officially Goes Number OneMegan Thee Stallion is on top of the world.By Alexander Cole
- MusicAzealia Banks Blames Jay-Z For Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion BeefAzealia Banks has an interesting theory as to why Nicki Minaj is upset with Megan Thee Stallion.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNicki Minaj's Sister Tells The Barbz To Keep Her Out Of Megan Thee Stallion BeefMing Maraj said she doesn't "give a sh*t" about her sister's ongoing feud.By Ben Mock
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Will Celebrate "HISS" Going No. 1 In This Hilarious WayWith this remark, the Houston rapper confirmed that she did, in fact, hear "Big Foot." So the question is... will she ever respond?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAzealia Banks Rips Nicki Minaj To Shreds Amid Megan Thee Stallion FeudAzealia Banks accuses Nicki of being broke, having a drug addiction, and more.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNicki Minaj's "Big Foot" Diss Track Plummets Down The Spotify Charts On Its Third DayThe song dropped 46 spots on the Us Spotify charts.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJuicy J Picks Megan Thee Stallion Over Nicki Minaj, Co-Signs "HISS"While this isn't an outright endorsement of the Hot Girl against Queen Barb, it's hard to look at it as anything but.By Gabriel Bras Nevares