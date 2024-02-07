Tokyo Toni Accuses Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Of Faking Their Beef

Tokyo Toni isn't happy.

BYCaroline Fisher
"Tokyo Toni's Finding Love ASAP" - Zeus Network Los Angeles Premiere

The response to Megan Thee Stallion's new track "Hiss" has been nothing short of explosive. Nicki fired back in full force on X as well as on her own diss track, leading countless fans to feel as though they must pick one of the femcees to side with. Out of the gate, Blac Chyna's mother Tokyo Toni was riding for Nicki, even laughing in the faces of Meg fans who approached her on the street. Since then, however, it appears as though Tokyo has had a change of heart. In a new clip, she delivers a message to both Nicki and Meg.

"I got the f*cking phone call, b*tch," she begins. "Both of y'all b*tches. I got the motherf*cking phone call, b*tch, and the recording that y'all was bullsh*tting. That y'all two b*tches did that sh*t for streams. Yes, you did, b*tch."

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Warns Tokyo Toni To Stop Dissing Megan Thee Stallion

Tokyo Toni Livid On Instagram Live

Tokyo Toni didn't stop there, however. She went on to call out Nicki for working with Lil Uzi Vert, calling him a "satanist." Tokyo says that she's "disgusted" with the two artists for allegedly fooling her with a fake feud, shouting at the camera and making it clear that she's fed up. This isn't the first time Nicki and Meg have been accused of fabricating their differences for publicity, however.

Shortly after "Hiss" dropped, it was reported that the Barbz had gone to Meg's mother's grave with intentions to desecrate it. Joe Budden weighed in on the shocking reports, calling it nothing but a "nasty" PR stunt. What do you think of Tokyo Toni's take on Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj's beef? Do you think she's right about it being fake? What about her claiming that she got phone calls that confirmed this? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Tokyo Toni Addresses Explicit DM Scandal, Insists Blac Chyna's Ex Is Lying

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.