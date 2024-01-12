Tokyo Toni Addresses Explicit DM Scandal, Insists Blac Chyna's Ex Is Lying

Earlier this week, Blac Chyna's ex Lil Twin Hector took to social media to share some explicit DMs he claims to have received from her mother, Tokyo Toni. He had previously claimed that she sent some freaky content his way, however, social media users had their doubts. He decided to come through with receipts on Instagram, posting a screen recording of the alleged messages.

In the messages, Tokyo appears to go off about Chyna, even suggesting that she purchased a plane ticket simply to "beat the sh*t out of" her. Eventually, she seemed to accuse her daughter of being jealous of her due to her "natural body that god gave [her]." From there, he alleges that she sent him various scandalous selfies, including a nude.

Tokyo Toni Denies Lil Twin Hector's Story

For obvious reasons, social media users found Lil Twin Hector's "receipts" pretty shocking. According to Tokyo Toni, however, he's lying. She took to Instagram Live today to respond to the allegations, arguing that it would make no sense for her to send explicit content to someone she dislikes so much. "Why would I send naked pictures to someone that I despise and hate?" she asked. "I don't do naked. [...] I'mma send him some naked pictures? Oh okay, I hope he enjoyed them. Yeah, cuz that means you've been wanting to see me. That means you went somewhere in the archives."

Lil Twin Hector responded to Tokyo's claims on his Instagram Story, insinuating that she's only denying his story because she got caught. "That b*tch just ain't never been put in her place til now," he wrote. "She know ion play." What do you think of Blac Chyna's ex, Lil Twin Hector, accusing Tokyo Toni of sending him nudes? What about her denying ever sending the explicit DMs? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

