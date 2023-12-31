Tokyo Toni Recalls Her First Day Stripping, Earned $4K In Minutes

Tokyo Toni has never shied away from her past, including her time as a sex worker. The personality previously worked as an escort, and before that, as a stripper. According to her, she was raking in the dough too, bringing in thousands of dollars in mere minutes. In a new clip, she gives fans a taste of some of her old moves, gyrating to R. Kelly and reminiscing about her experience onstage.

"Girl this motherf*ckin' money," she began, recalling fondly how entranced men would make it rain at the club. "I was hooked day one," Tokyo continued. "I said, 'All of that for that?' With no exaggeration on God, on Dream, on my kids, on my whole f*ckin' life, I left there with almost $4K off a song and a half." As for how exactly Tokyo was able to earn so much in such a short amount of time, she says her jaw-dropping figure was to thank. "Why? I had a 50-inch a** and a 24-inch waist," she noted. "I forgot about that part."

Tokyo Toni Was "Hooked" Immediately

While it's no secret that Tokyo's got moves, she's got bars too, as evidenced by her new diss track about Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold. The two of them have been going back and forth online for some time now, but things have seriously ramped up in recent weeks. She didn't hold back at all in her track, referring to Saffold as a "nothing a**, dirty a**, trifling a**, wh*re a** b*tch."

She also boasted about her time onstage, claiming that Saffold's lack thereof explains why she pushed her kids into entertainment. "You wanted to get on that stage when you were young and it didn't work, did it?" she said. "Girl I had my turn." What do you think of Tokyo Toni reflecting on her time stripping back in the day? Are you shocked by how much money she made dancing for only a couple of songs? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

