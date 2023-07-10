The entirety of the Kardashian family tree is nearly as complicated to figure out as Nick Cannon’s roster of baby mamas. Of Kris Jenner’s six children, five of them are parents, though none of them are still with the co-parent of their offspring. Kourtney and Scott Disick went their separate ways long ago, and she’s since married Travis Barker. Kimye obviously didn’t work out, and it remains unclear what the future holds for Khloe and Tristan Thompson. Kris’ only son, Rob, shares 6-year-old Dream Kardashian with former OnlyFans model Blac Chyna, and the youngest of the family, Kylie Jenner, has two little ones with her ex, Travis Scott.

When neither Chyna nor her ex is available to watch their daughter, responsibility sometimes falls on the little one’s grandparents. Of course, Rob’s mom is booked and busy as the manager of her own children and filming her reality show, leaving Tokyo Toni to step up to the plate. Anyone who’s seen Chyna’s mother’s antics on the small screen knows first-hand that she’s a force to be reckoned with, and has caused the beauty mogul no shortage of trauma over the years.

Tokyo Toni and Dream Kardashian Spend Time Together

Despite this, the 35-year-old is still hoping for Toni and Dream to build a healthy bond together. However, as Page Six reports, a now-viral TikTok shows the Dominican-born entertainer ranting about age-inappropriate topics while hanging out with her granddaughter. “Alexa, get the f**k on,” Tokyo tells the home device after she and Dream finished playing with it. “I’m telling you, b**ch, you better move on,” she added, becoming increasingly frustrated. “Alexa, I’m going to punch you in your f**king jaw. Get out of here. Scram.”

“It doesn’t work like that,” Dream Kardashian had to inform the 51-year-old, who later told Alexa that she enjoys curling up in bed with “a nice hot dildo and a bucket of c*m.” It’s always hard to tell what will come out of Tokyo Toni’s mouth next. Over the past few months, we’ve seen Blac Chyna’s mother reflecting on the time the Illuminati allegedly attempted to recruit her, as well as getting candid (sort of) about her past experiences with hard drugs. Read more about the latter at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

