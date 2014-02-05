Although he got his start in acclaimed pop-punk outfit Blink-182, Travis Barker has more so been participating the rap game as of late. Arguably one of the best contemporary percussionists out, he's released a mixtape and an album as a solo artist, as well as fourteen collaborative projects with Blink-182, Yelawolf, Box Car Racer, Expensive Taste, The Aquabats, TRV$DJAM, +44, and the Transplants. The last we heard of Barker was the December 2013 single "Cuz I'm Famous", which features Scoop Deville, Paul Wall, Yelawolf and Hopsin. He's currently working on a collaborative project with Hopsin, which is slated to drop in 2014. Stay tuned for updates on his movements, folks.

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images