tokyo toni
- MusicTokyo Toni Accuses Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Of Faking Their BeefTokyo Toni isn't happy.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKarlissa Saffold Warns Tokyo Toni To Stop Dissing Megan Thee StallionKarlissa Saffold says there will be serious consequences if Tokyo Toni doesn't back off.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTokyo Toni Addresses Explicit DM Scandal, Insists Blac Chyna's Ex Is Lying"Why would I send naked pictures to someone that I despise and hate?" Tokyo Toni wonders.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsBlac Chyna's Ex Leaks Tokyo Toni's Freaky DMs: "Take It Easy Lady""All this b*tch do is tell lies & throw dirt," Lil Twin Hector claims.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipTokyo Toni Recalls Her First Day Stripping, Earned $4K In MinutesAccording to Tokyo Toni, she was "hooked" immediately.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipTokyo Toni Seemingly Threatens To "Put A Bullet" In Karlissa Saffold's HeadDespite the gravity of Tokyo Toni's apparent threat, Saffold continues to throw shade.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipTokyo Toni Unveils Karlissa Saffold Diss Track Amid BeefTensions between Blueface and Blac Chyna's mothers only continue to rise.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKarlissa Saffold Puts Tokyo Toni On BlastThe two famous reality star moms are seemingly going at it again.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureTokyo Toni Disses Beyonce & Blue Ivy, Karlissa Saffold Comes To Their RescueBlueface and Blac Chyna's moms are finally coming head to head on Instagram, and surprisingly the beef has nothing to do with their children.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKevin Gates Catches Strays As Tokyo Toni Rants About "Freaky People" With Blac ChynaToni had a lot to say, and none of it was complimentary.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureTokyo Toni Honors Daughter Angela White, Formerly Blac Chyna, With Heartfelt SpeechThe two have had a pretty contentious and difficult relationship in the past, but it looks like things are getting much better.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBlac Chyna's New Man Derrick Milano Goes Live With Her & Tokyo Toni: WatchAngela White and her musically talented beau have aspirations of becoming a power couple together.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTokyo Toni Disses Cardi B In Wild Instagram Story FreestyleTokyo had a hilarious way to call out Cardi B.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureBlac Chyna Reunites With Tokyo Toni To Celebrate 1-Year Of SobrietyBlac Chyna and her mom, Tokyo Toni, had an emotional reunion on "The Tamron Hall Show."By Cole Blake
- MusicTokyo Toni Drops Freestyle Diss Of BeyonceBlac Chyna's mother may have angered the beyhive.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureTokyo Toni Sings Defamatory Song About Spice Amid Erica Mena Racism ScandalToni insinuated that Spice deserved these attacks for speaking on Mena's son, and fans debated whether she's right or not in the comments.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsTokyo Toni Claims Tyga Should Be Paying Blac Chyna Child Support: "You Should Be Ashamed""What woman today would not ask money when you can see that the man is getting money," Tokyo Toni wonders.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNicki Minaj Surprises Tokyo Toni With Money To Pay Her BillsShe stopped by Tokyo Toni's livestream to help out financially. By Lavender Alexandria