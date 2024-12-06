Tokyo Toni Goes Off On Khloe Kardashian Over Shady Comment About Helping The Homeless

Tokyo Toni is convinced Khloe Kardashian recently dissed her.

Recently, Tokyo Toni decided to give back in honor of the holiday season. In a clip, she could be seen feeding those in need from the back of her car, though her good deed has since resulted in a great deal of drama. Tokyo's daughter Blac Chyna has a child with Rob Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian's brother. Under Khloe's Thanksgiving post about a family dinner, some social media users compared her plans to Tokyo's, prompting her to set the record straight.

“@linicar_ and I am not knocking what anyone else chooses to show or keep to themselves. But personally, when people fall on hard times — I don’t feel it’s right to publicize that for my own personal pat on the back," she wrote in part. Tokyo quickly made it clear that she did not appreciate this comment in the slightest. She even reminded everyone about Khloe's scenes with a homeless man on Keeping Up With The Kardashians back in 2007.

“Let’s not forget again that time you brought the old, the homeless man to your house girl. Was that a movement? But it sounds like you said you don’t do that. You put him on TV too,” she said. Tokyo didn't stop there, however. She went on to bring up some paperwork concerning her niece Dream.