Police Name Second Suspect in Sauce Walka & Sayso P Shooting

Rod Wave Nostalgia Tour - Houston, TX
HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 07: Sauce Walka performs on stage during the Rod Wave Nostalgia Tour at Toyota Center on December 07, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
The first suspect that police identified was found dead at an abandoned shopping mall in Houston, last week.

Police have identified another suspect in the shooting of Sauce Walka and Sayso P in Memphis from earlier this month. Announcing the update on Facebook, the Memphis Police Department revealed them to be 22-year-old Kevin Brown and issued warrant for his arrest. "A second suspect, Kevin Brown, 22, has been identified and remains at large. A warrant for his arrest has been issued charging him with First-Degree Murder, Attempted First-Degree Murder, Employment of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Theft of property $10,000-$60,000," the department wrote.

Police previously revealed the identity of a first suspect in the case, earlier this week. They named Jayden Dandridge. who had been found dead in Sauce Walka's hometown of Houston. The 21-year-old's body was found at an abandoned shopping mall with several gunshot wounds. Police haven't named any suspects or possible motives and were unable to provide any further details surrounding his death.

Sauce Walka Shooting Details

As for the attack itself, surveillance footage published by TMZ shows that a group of armed men approached Sayso P and fatally him as Sauce Walka fled the scene. Despite getting away Sauce ended up taking gunshot wounds to the leg. “45 shots when I was 15 years old,” Sauce said in a video on social media afterward. “This sh*t ain’t nothing new.”

In a prior statement the Memphis Police Department put out, they attempted to restore confidence in the safety of the area. "We want to assure our community and visitors that downtown Memphis is a safe place. This incident was not a random act of violence," the MPD said, as caught by People. "Early indications are that the victims and suspects are known to each other. We understand the public’s concern and reiterate that this was not a random act. MPD is committed to bringing those responsible to justice and will be utilizing downtown camera footage and other technology available to aid in identifying everyone involved."

