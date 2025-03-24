Sauce Walka Finally Addresses Sayso P Shooting Amid Recovery

The Memphis Police Department hasn't apprehended any suspects in the Sauce Walka shooting at press time, but at least the rapper seems in good spirits. A new video recently hit social media of a friend going to visit him along with some other peers, and you can see that he is pretty animated despite the bullet wound in his thigh from the Saturday (March 22) incident. Sadly, the Houston rapper also seemed to confirm that his artist Sayso P did pass away, as technically, law enforcement hadn't officially confirmed the identity of the friend that officials pronounced dead at the scene over this shooting. "RIP Sayso P, man," he expressed, seemingly confirming these details.

In addition, Sauce Walka spoke with his father via a FaceTime call, during which they acknowledged that he faced a lot of shootings in the past. It's disturbing to see this danger in a more normalized context, but that is the sad reality of many folks out there. We will see if the near future holds any more information on this matter or if it will just be a scary brush.

Who Is Sayso P?

In the background, the Memphis Police Department updated citizens on the case via a Saturday press conference. They suggested, according to their ongoing investigations, that the Sauce Walka shooting was a targeted attack, identifying a four-door white vehicle that the suspect or suspects rode in. While they relayed the vehicle quickly left the downtown area, they issued a city-wide alert so that officers know to look out for the car. Beyond their assessment of a planned attack, they did not identify any possible motive or additional detail. The other big thing they clarified was that they spoke to the victims' families, as they strongly believed that their loved ones passed away based on the online rumors and reports that emerged.