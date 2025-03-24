Sauce Walka Finally Addresses Sayso P Shooting Amid Recovery

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 768 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sauce Walka Addresses Sayso P Shooting Recovery Hip Hop News
HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 05: Sauce Walka attends Keyglock Playboy birthday celebration at Clè Houston on August 05, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Keyglock)
Sauce Walka was able to speak with his father and reconnect with his peers following the shooting that struck him and took Sayso P's life.

The Memphis Police Department hasn't apprehended any suspects in the Sauce Walka shooting at press time, but at least the rapper seems in good spirits. A new video recently hit social media of a friend going to visit him along with some other peers, and you can see that he is pretty animated despite the bullet wound in his thigh from the Saturday (March 22) incident. Sadly, the Houston rapper also seemed to confirm that his artist Sayso P did pass away, as technically, law enforcement hadn't officially confirmed the identity of the friend that officials pronounced dead at the scene over this shooting. "RIP Sayso P, man," he expressed, seemingly confirming these details.

In addition, Sauce Walka spoke with his father via a FaceTime call, during which they acknowledged that he faced a lot of shootings in the past. It's disturbing to see this danger in a more normalized context, but that is the sad reality of many folks out there. We will see if the near future holds any more information on this matter or if it will just be a scary brush.

Read More: Sauce Walka Alleges That Travis Scott Doesn't Like Houston OGs Because Of Their Criticisms

Who Is Sayso P?

In the background, the Memphis Police Department updated citizens on the case via a Saturday press conference. They suggested, according to their ongoing investigations, that the Sauce Walka shooting was a targeted attack, identifying a four-door white vehicle that the suspect or suspects rode in. While they relayed the vehicle quickly left the downtown area, they issued a city-wide alert so that officers know to look out for the car. Beyond their assessment of a planned attack, they did not identify any possible motive or additional detail. The other big thing they clarified was that they spoke to the victims' families, as they strongly believed that their loved ones passed away based on the online rumors and reports that emerged.

If you are unfamiliar with the work of Sauce Walka, he is a brazen Texas MC with a lot of collaborations and impressive rap performances under his belt. Tragically, his The Sauce Factory collective lost their member Sayso P over this shooting, who was a rapper from Memphis who was visiting his hometown for some events. We send our thoughts and prayers to his loved ones.

Read More: Sauce Walka Insists Presidency Is A “Man’s Job” Following Donald Trump Win

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Sauce Walka Father Confirms Condition Sayso P Shooting Hip Hop News Music Sauce Walka's Father Confirms Rapper's Condition After Alleged Sayso P Shooting 2.1K
Police Sauce Walka Sayso P Shooting Targeted Investigation Hip Hop News Music Police Believe Sauce Walka & Sayso P Shooting Was A Targeted Attack Amid Investigation 2.3K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.7K
Rod Wave Nostalgia Tour - Houston, TX Crime Sauce Walka Among Two Men Shot In Memphis, TSF Rapper Sayso P Dead 24.8K