Sauce Walka Insists Presidency Is A “Man’s Job” Following Donald Trump Win

BET Awards 2024 - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Sauce Walka attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)
Sauce Walka is celebrating.

Donal Trump's big win has earned mixed reactions among social media users. While some are disappointed, others are incredibly excited. This includes Sauce Walka, who took to X today to weigh in on the results of the election. Clearly, he's looking forward to seeing Trump back in the Oval Office and isn't a fan of his opponent, Kamala Harris.

"Trump... this is a man’s job ... 🤷🏾‍♂️ love you ladies," he wrote. "Depend on your self’s not the election," he also added. "Be the president of your success & your own country [...] Your estate." Sauce Walka didn't stop there, instead proceeding to retweet various posts from users with similar views. He even shared one from someone claiming their 9-year-old son said he'd vote for Trump simply because he "don’t want no woman running the world."

Sauce Walka Celebrates Donald Trump Winning The Presidential Election

For obvious reasons, Sauce Walka's catching some serious flack for his misogynistic remarks. He's not the only one celebrating Trump's win today, however. 50 Cent, Shyne, Adin Ross, DJ Akademiks, and more are also reveling in the victory. Lil Pump even trended today for his reaction to the election results, which included digs at various celebrities who endorsed Harris.

"They put him in jail try to assassinate him and he’s still here and became president that’s a f*cking warrior MAGA," he wrote. "I lost a lot of friends over this, but don’t come back over on this side because now Trump won and your dumba** was on the other side. Everybody was so p*ssy to endorse Trump, but guess what I speak what was on my mind and I don’t give a f*ck MAGA." What do you think of Sauce Walka's reaction to Donald Trump winning the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election? What about him claiming that the presidency is a man's job? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

...