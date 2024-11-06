DJ Akademiks Accuses Kamala Harris Of Sending Him Money

Akademiks is celebrating Trump's win.

Donald Trump won the 2024 U.S. presidential race, which has unsurprisingly sparked huge reactions from social media users and celebrities. DJ Akademiks, for example, recently took to X with a surprising revelation in response to the news. According to him, Vice President Kamala Harris allegedly sent him money. Despite this, he says he was still hoping that Trump would come out victorious.

"Kamala and her crew sent me some bread too.. I took some and still hoped her a** lost. Appreciate u Shordy. Ur money good but u ain’t .. not for the country. Big Donald Trump gonna run that up for us. U can’t buy everything in life. SEE U in 4 YEARS!" he wrote.

DJ Akademiks Reacts To Donald Trump's Win

Former US President Donald Trump holds hands with wife Melania at his Election Night Watch Party at the Palm Beach County Convention Center after being elected the 47th President of the United States November 5, 2024. Damon Higgins / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what Harris' team allegedly sent Akademiks money for. Either way, the accusation has some users feeling skeptical in his replies. "You didn’t get no money bruh," one of them speculates. Others are praising him for not backing Harris despite the alleged financial incentive. He's not the only one celebrating Trump's win today either, as countless others are also flooding X with positive reactions. Lil Pump, for example, took the opportunity to slam various celebrities who have endorsed Harris in a series of Tweets. He's been a vocal Trump supporter and Harris hater for some time now, so his response to the news didn't exactly come as a shock.