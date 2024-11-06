DJ Akademiks Accuses Kamala Harris Of Sending Him Money

BYCaroline Fisher1049 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2018 ComplexCon - Day 1
LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
Akademiks is celebrating Trump's win.

Donald Trump won the 2024 U.S. presidential race, which has unsurprisingly sparked huge reactions from social media users and celebrities. DJ Akademiks, for example, recently took to X with a surprising revelation in response to the news. According to him, Vice President Kamala Harris allegedly sent him money. Despite this, he says he was still hoping that Trump would come out victorious.

"Kamala and her crew sent me some bread too.. I took some and still hoped her a** lost. Appreciate u Shordy. Ur money good but u ain’t .. not for the country. Big Donald Trump gonna run that up for us. U can’t buy everything in life. SEE U in 4 YEARS!" he wrote.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Claims Drake & Future Haven’t Actually Squashed Their Beef

DJ Akademiks Reacts To Donald Trump's Win

Former US President Donald Trump holds hands with wife Melania at his Election Night Watch Party at the Palm Beach County Convention Center after being elected the 47th President of the United States November 5, 2024. Damon Higgins / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what Harris' team allegedly sent Akademiks money for. Either way, the accusation has some users feeling skeptical in his replies. "You didn’t get no money bruh," one of them speculates. Others are praising him for not backing Harris despite the alleged financial incentive. He's not the only one celebrating Trump's win today either, as countless others are also flooding X with positive reactions. Lil Pump, for example, took the opportunity to slam various celebrities who have endorsed Harris in a series of Tweets. He's been a vocal Trump supporter and Harris hater for some time now, so his response to the news didn't exactly come as a shock.

"God bless Donald Trump. Gas is gonna be cheaper. Taxes is gonna be lower and life is gonna be great," he wrote in part. "This is the best day of my life." What do you think of DJ Akademiks' reaction to Donald Trump winning the 2024 U.S. Presidential election? What about him accusing Kamala Harris of offering him money? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Previews New Song From OTF Member Amid Lil Durk’s Arrest

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...