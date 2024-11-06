Donald Trump Promises A "Golden Age Of America" In Fiery Victory Speech

Donald Trump will officially be the 47th president of the United States.

Donald Trump accepted victory in the 2024 Presidential Election with a speech in front of his supporters at his Mar-a-Lago election watch party in Florida just before 2:30 AM, EST on Wednesday. Based on calls by the Associated Press, the former President has clinched at least 277 electoral college votes, passing the threshold for victory. He began his speech by promising to fight for his supporters every day in the White House and predicted a "golden age of America."

"This was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There's never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond. And now it's going to reach a new level of importance because we're going to help our country heal," Trump said, as noted by Fox News. "We're going to help our country here. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We're going to fix our borders. We're going to fix everything about our country and we've made history for a reason tonight. And the reason is going to be just that. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible."

Donald Trump Speaks After Winning The 2024 Election

Surrounded by family members and supporters, Donald. Trump makes his acceptance speech at his Election Night Watch Party at the Palm. Beach County Convention Center after being elected the 47th President of the United States on November 5, 2024. © DAMON. HIGGINS/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UFC CEO Dana White also spoke at the event, making headlines for the following sentence: "I want to thank the Nelk Boys, Adin Ross, Theo Von, Bussin’ With the Boys, and last but not least the mighty and powerful Joe Rogan." Elon Musk, who has also been a vocal supporter of Trump throughout his campaign, was present at Mar-a-Lago as well.

Donald Trump Declares Victory

Check out Trump's full speech from election night below. As of 9:00 AM, EST on Wednesday morning, Kamala Harris has yet to concede, although she's expected to speak about the results at some point later in the day. Be on the lookout for further updates on Donald Trump and the 2024 election on HotNewHipHop.