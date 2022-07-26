speech
- Pop CulturePlies Reacts To Donald Trump Saying Black People Like Him For His CrimesThe rapper said he "likes" Trump's casual racism, which compares injustice against the Black community to justice against himself.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKelly Rowland Labels JAY-Z “One Of The Greatest Men I Know” After Beyonce SpeechKelly Rowland had some major praise for the legendary rapper.By Cole Blake
- MusicEazy-E's Mother Delivers Heartfelt Speech At Compton Street Naming Ceremony"He is watching from a distance," Kathie Wright says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSZA Shows Gratitude Toward Her Black Female Fan Base: WatchSZA is proud of who she is and who was there from the start. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicIce-T Inducts Rage Against The Machine Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame"Right out of the gate, Rage Against the Machine wasn’t a game," Ice-T says.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTokyo Toni Honors Daughter Angela White, Formerly Blac Chyna, With Heartfelt SpeechThe two have had a pretty contentious and difficult relationship in the past, but it looks like things are getting much better.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CulturePlies Calls Out Donald Trump's Hypocrisy Over Shooting LootersThe rapper wonders why the former president would advocate for shooting robbers and support those who rioted on January 6.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsDwyane Wade Calls Lil Wayne Meet Up A "Childhood Dream" Following Hall Of Fame EnshrinementDwyane Wade celebrated his Hall of Fame enshrinement with Lil Wayne.By Cole Blake
- MusicSocial Media Thinks Ice Spice Shaded Latto During Her Acceptance SpeechIce Spice said, "And my fans, thank you to my fans."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicN.O.R.E. Admits He Broke Down Into Tears Over Busta Rhymes’ BET Awards SpeechBusta Rhymes’ BET Awards speech was an emotional affair for N.O.R.E.By Cole Blake
- MusicBusta Rhymes Breaks Down Into Tears Accepting Lifetime Achievement Award At 2023 BET AwardsBusta Rhymes accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsJoe Biden Confusingly Remarks, "God Save The Queen"Joe Biden ended a recent speech in Connecticut with the phrase, "God save the Queen."By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsDC Young Fly Gives Moving Speech At Jacky Oh's FuneralDC Young Fly says that Jacky Oh had a "beautiful soul."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKiller Mike Reflects On Importance Of Free Speech During FIRE Gala SpeechKiller Mike delivered the keynote speech at the FIRE Gala.By Cole Blake
- MusicBenzino Takes Blame For André 3000's Speech At The 1995 Source AwardsThe hip-hop media personality said that his initial dismissal of Outkast might've prompted 3 Stacks to go into the event with a chip on his shoulder, and the response to their win just exacerbated that.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsDonald Trump Delivers 1st Speech Since IndictmentDonald Trump has taken the podium for the first time since being indicted.By Cole Blake
- MusicBusta Rhymes Gives Heartfelt Speech At Carnegie HallBusta Rhymes performed at Carnegie Hall, earlier this week.By Cole Blake
- ViralAubrey Plaza's Angry SAG Awards Moment Explained: ReportAs "The White Lotus" cast was accepting an ensemble award on stage, the actress was told by a costar that her "boob was hanging out" of her gown.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDiddy Praises DJ Khaled's "Loyalty" At Birthday PartyDiddy celebrated DJ Khaled at his 47th birthday party over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- ViralPaul Sorvino Sobbing To Daughter Mira's 1995 Oscars Speech Goes Viral After His DeathThe "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" star thanked her father for teaching her all she knows about acting.By Hayley Hynes