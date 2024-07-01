Childish Gambino Channels JAY-Z To Call Out BET Live During The Awards Ceremony

Childish Gambino thinks he deserves more BET Awards recognition.

Childish Gambino called out the BET Awards while on stage at the event on Sunday night. In doing so, he complained about the lack of recognition he’s received from the organization and joked about having the same number of award wins as Sam Smith despite having more Grammy wins than Will Smith. Gambino presented Killer Mike with the award for Album of the Year and also performed a tribute to Usher, who took home the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I’m really excited to be here, but I want to get some things on my chest first,” Gambino began. "This isn’t personal, but I just feel I should have more BET Awards. I’m serious. It’s the Black Entertainment Television Awards. How much more entertaining do I have to do?” Gambino's lone win came with Video of the Year for his hit song, "This is America," in 2019.

Childish Gambino Speaks During The BET Awards

US singer and rapper Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) speaks on stage during the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

He continued: “It’s just the math of the fact, because it doesn’t really make sense. I have more Grammys than Will Smith – which makes no sense – but I have the same amount of BET Awards as Sam Smith. Does that make sense to you guys? Me and Sam Smith are neck and neck, at the Black Entertainment Television…” He ended the speech by trolling Jonathan Majors. Gambino has been receiving praise on social media for the comments, with some users also bringing up a lack of recognition for Tyler The Creator. Others compared his speech to JAY-Z’s recent rant at the Grammy Awards.

Childish Gambino Calls Out BET