- MusicKanye West, Tyler The Creator, Snoop Dogg, & More Attend Charlie Wilson's Hollywood Star CeremonyCharlie Wilson's star unveiling was packed with celebrities.By Cole Blake
- MusicN.W.A. Will Receive Grammys' Lifetime Achievement Award In 2024The West Coast rap pioneers have many "creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDJ Kool Herc Breaks Into Tears As LL Cool J Inducts Him Into Hall Of Fame, Big Boi Speaks For Kate BushLL Cool J welcomed DJ Kool Herc into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday.By Cole Blake
- MusicTupac Receives Star On The Hollywood Walk Of FameTupac has finally been honored by the Hollywood Walk of Fame.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicHere's The Full List Of Winners From The Billboard Music Awards, Including Drake, The Weeknd, & MoreA ton of the top artists in hip hop are taking home awards at the Billboard Music Awards, Sunday night.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBeyoncé & Jay-Z Attend Alexandre Arnault’s Wedding In ItalyBeyoncé and Jay-Z attended Alexandre Arnault’s wedding, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsRaven-Symoné Marries Girlfriend Miranda Maday In Surprise CeremonyRaven-Symoné announced that she and girlfriend Miranda Pearman-Maday got married in a secret wedding ceremony earlier this week.By Lynn S.
- Antics50 Cent Confirms Michael Blackson Finally Paid Off Debt At Walk Of Fame CeremonyMichael is now welcome at 50's next pool party.By Noah C
- MusicDiddy & Faith Evans To Honor Biggie At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame InductionThis would be a huge celebration.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSpotify Is Starting Its Own Awards ShowThe first-ever Spotify Awards will take place next year.By Cole Blake
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo Would Trade His "MVP Award" For A FIBA Gold MedalThe Greek Freak has his sights set on World Cup Gold.By Devin Ch
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Memorial Service Will Be Airing Live On BETBET will be streaming the entire service.By Aron A.
- MusicCypress Hill Makes History With Induction Into Hollywood Walk Of FameCypress Hill will become the first Latino American Hip-Hop group to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. By Aron A.
- Music"Meek Mill Day" Celebrated In Connecticut, Earning Him "Keys To The State"Meek Mill walked into Hartford yesterday with his banner raised.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West & Kim Almost Shunned For Being Late To Chance The Rapper's WeddingKanye and Kim had to watch from the sidelines for a bit.By Alex Zidel
- MusicA$AP Ferg Earns Bad Boy Chain From Diddy: "Always Thought I Was The Baby In The Logo"A$AP Ferg confirms: his father drafted the original "Bad Boy" logo.By Devin Ch
- MusicDavido Up For Nickelodeon's 2019 "Global Music Star" AwardDavido is repping Africa on a Global scale.By Devin Ch
- Music2019 BRIT Awards: Drake, Jorja Smith & Ariana Grande Walk Away Big WinnersDrake levied his Canadian citizenship to snag a 2019 BRIT Award.By Devin Ch
- MusicKaty Perry Gets Slammed For "Upstaging" Dolly Parton With Pitchy VocalsWarning: The following contains no elements of Hip Hop other than mic-rocking and ego.By Zaynab