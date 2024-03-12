Dr. Dre Is Being Honored On Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Snoop Dogg To Speak At Ceremony

The Hollywood Walk of Fame will be honoring Dr. Dre with a star next to his long-time collaborator, Snoop Dogg. Snoop and Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine will both give speeches at the ceremony. Big Boy will serve as emcee.

“Dr. Dre’s contributions to the music industry are undeniable and have left an indelible mark on popular culture,” Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement as noted by AllHipHop. “As a producer, rapper, and entrepreneur, Dr. Dre has continuously pushed boundaries and set new standards for excellence. It is with great pride that we honor his incredible career and extraordinary impact by awarding him a star on the Walk of Fame. Dr. Dre’s star will serve as a lasting symbol of his immense talent and enduring legacy in the world of music. What is special regarding the location chosen for Dr. Dre’s star is that it will be next to the star of his longtime friend Snoop Dogg!”

Dr. Dre Attends Snoop Dogg's Star Unveiling

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Jimmy Kimmel, Quincy Jones, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre. Leron Gubler, Warren G and Mitch O'Farrell attend a ceremony honoring Snoop Dogg With Star On The. Hollywood Walk Of Fame on November 19, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Dre and Snoop have collaborated for decades at this point. Outside of music, they even teamed up for a new line of canned alcoholic drinks named Gin & Juice, earlier this year. The name is a reference to their iconic song by the same name from 1994. “Together, we always try to create magic, we’re having fun being creative, and everything about this product is really us,” Dr. Dre said. “There’s passion behind it, and friendship and love and a culture. We’re shooting to make everything we do magnificent, and fortunately, most of the time we hit the target.”

Dre's star unveiling ceremony will go down on March 19. Be on the lookout for further updates on Dr. Dre on HotNewHipHop.

