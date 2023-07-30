Dr. Dre To Be Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Dr. Dre will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024. Others to be celebrated will include Gwen Stefani, Def Leppard, Brandy Norwood, Charles Fox, Darius Rucker, Glen Ballard, Sammy Hagar, and Toni Braxton, among a total of 31 others.

Selection committee member and radio host, Ellen K, reacted to the final list, as noted by Uproxx. “The committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people,” she said. “We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway.”

Dr. Dre Attends 50 Cent’s Walk Of Fame Ceremony

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: (L-R) Dr. Dre, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Eminem attend the ceremony honoring Curtis. “50 Cent” with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Dr. Dre has participated in the ceremonies honoring numerous other hip-hop artists over the years including 50 Cent, Ice Cube, and Snoop Dogg. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest producers in the history of the genre. Dre began his career as a member of the iconic rap group, N.W.A. Critics often credit him as a key figure in the popularization of West Coast G-funk in the 1990s. The Library of Congress has selected his debut studio album, The Chronic, for preservation in the National Recording Registry as “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” In the 2000s, he shifted his focus to helping other artists with their own careers, signing both Eminem in 1998 and 50 Cent in 2002.

In addition to his music career, Dre is also the founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics. He also co-founded and previously served as the president of Death Row Records. The Hollywood Walk Of Fame has yet to announce an exact date next year for his star unveiling ceremony. Be on the lookout for that announcement on HotNewHipHop.

