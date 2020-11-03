walk of fame
- MusicDr. Dre To Be Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of FameDr. Dre will be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, next year.By Cole Blake
- MusicAngie Martinez: The Voice That Defined Hip Hop RadioAngie Martinez's time in radio is full of prominent moments since she started her career as an intern and became an icon. By Paul Barnes
- Pop CultureChadwick Boseman To Receive Posthumous WOF StarChadwick Boseman was a talented actor who's now forever a star.By Jake Lyda
- MusicLudacris Gets Star On Walk Of Fame, Fights Back TearsThe stars were out in force for Luda's big ceremony.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureMartin Lawrence Given Star On Hollywood Walk Of FameAfter 35 years of making America laugh, Martin Lawrence has been put on the Walk of Fame.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureSalt-N-Pepa, Spinderella Celebrate Star On Walk Of FameMC Lyte and Roxanne Shante were also there to honor their fellow Hip Hop pioneesBy Da Vida Gayden
- MusicChris Brown Asks Fans If He Deserves A Star On Hollywood Walk Of FameMost people were surprised he doesn't already have one.By Erika Marie
- MusicLauren London Delivers Moving Speech At Nipsey Hussle's Walk Of Fame CeremonyYG, Saweetie, Russell Westbrook, and Roddy Ricch were in attendance.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKenan Thompson To Be Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of FameLongtime "Saturday Night Live" cast member Kenan Thompson will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this month.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDJ Khaled Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk of FameDJ Khaled has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.By Cole Blake
- MusicAshanti Will Receive Star On Hollywood's Walk Of Fame Next WeekThe singer, producer, actress, and businesswoman will reportedly be joined by Tichina Arnold and Ja Rule. Congrats!By Erika Marie
- MusicDr. Dre Presents Big Boy With Star On Hollywood Walk Of FameDr. Dre and George Lopez helped honor Big Boy with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. By Aron A.
- GramDJ Khaled Expresses Jubilation Over Hollywood Walk Of Fame HonorDJ Khaled has every reason to be excited about this latest honor.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureHollywood Walk Of Fame 2022 Class: Nipsey Hussle, Ashanti, DJ Khaled & MoreDozens of entertainers will add their names to the famous Los Angeles landmark.By Erika Marie
- Music50 Cent Reflects On Receiving Hollywood Walk Of Fame StarOne year ago, 50 Cent earned a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, where he was joined by longtime collaborators Eminem and 50 Cent. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureTrump's Walk Of Fame Star Boarded Up Again After Man Destroys It With PickaxeIt's reported that Trump's Star may be permanently removed.By Erika Marie