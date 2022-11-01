Da Vida Gayden
- Pop CultureAdult Film Star Gigi Dior Sued By Christian DiorThe fashion label says the adult star is tainting their brand.By Da Vida Gayden
- MusicCoi Leray Jams To New Grandmaster Flash-Sampled TrackThe “Twinnem” rapper previewed new music and fans have been eating it up.
- MusicMathew Knowles Explains Why Solange Didn’t Join Destiny’s ChildThe famous father admitted he wanted his daughters in a girl group together, but Solange had other plans for her future.By Da Vida Gayden
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion's Attorney Says Cynics Will Look "Silly" When Details Are SharedThe rapper's attorney had a lot to say amid Megan's most recent "Her Loss" lyrics controversy.By Da Vida Gayden
- RelationshipsBlueface’s Baby Mama Speaks Out Against His Relationship With Chrisean RockThe mother of Blueface's two kids is speaking out, and Chrisean isn't happy that the rapper is defending his baby mama.By Da Vida Gayden
- Pop CultureXzibit May Have To Cough Up Support To His Ex For The Rest Of His Life: ReportThe rapper's ex-wife claims he promised to take care of her financially and she wants him to pay up.By Da Vida Gayden
- Pop CultureSalt-N-Pepa, Spinderella Celebrate Star On Walk Of FameMC Lyte and Roxanne Shante were also there to honor their fellow Hip Hop pioneesBy Da Vida Gayden
- GossipEric Holder Wants Conviction Reduced In Nipsey Case: ReportHolder’s lawyer says the original ruling was unfair and wants a judge to review the case prior to sentencing.
- Pop CultureDiddy Just Became Largest Black-Owned Cannabis Company OwnerThe acquisition is a monumental moment in the cannabis industry. Check out what Diddy had to say about his new venture.
- SportsVanessa Bryant Honors Kobe & Gianna For Dia De Los MuertosFor the Day of the Dead, Vanessa dressed in traditional attire and paid tribute to her late husband and daughter.By Da Vida Gayden
- RelationshipsNick Cannon Expecting 11th Child With Alyssa ScottThe couple will welcome their second child in December. Their first, Zen, sadly passed away last year.By Da Vida Gayden
- Pop CultureAmber Rose's Ex AE Edwards Seen Getting Flirty With CherIt was all in good fun, and it's said that AE and Tyga ran into Cher at a celebrity hot spot.By Da Vida Gayden
- Pop CultureJason Lee Claims Tiny Told Him Floyd Mayweather Gave T.I. 2 Black Eyes Years ago, there was beef between the Harrises and the boxing champ. Now, the Hollywood Unlocked founder is sharing details.By Da Vida Gayden
- GossipCasanova's Co-Defendant Pleads Guilty To Aiding & Abetting In Murder Case: ReportAlleged Gorilla Stone Nation Gang member Brandon Soto was charged with being an accomplice in the murder of a teen.By Da Vida Gayden
- Pop CultureFans Call Out E! News After They Post Photo Of Offset Mistaking Him For TakeoffThe entertainment site has some explaining to do because Migos fans aren't happy.
- MixtapesTakeoff’s Debut Solo Album “The Last Rocket” Was Released 4 Years Ago TodayLong Live Takeoff.By Da Vida Gayden
- Pop CultureDwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Alleges He’s Exploiting Zaya's Gender Change For Money: ReportWade's ex is in a court battle to keep their daughter Zaya from having gender reassignment surgery.By Da Vida Gayden
- SportsBrittney Griner’s Wife Cherelle Speaks On Russia’s Decision To Deny WNBA Star's AppealGriner’s appeal denial means she will have to complete her nine-year
sentence. Cherelle calls the denial a political move.By Da Vida Gayden
- SportsNick Young Questions Rap Culture After Takeoff's Tragic DeathLike many others, Young is frustrated with losing so many rappers in recent years.By Da Vida Gayden
- Pop CultureBlac Chyna's Assault Case Thrown Out: ReportSequoya King, Chyna's former friend, alleged that the model kicked her in the stomach during an altercation at a club.By Da Vida Gayden
- CrimeParkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Faces Victims During SentencingThe first of the two-day sentencing began this morning for the mass shooter who killed 17 students and faculty members.By Da Vida Gayden