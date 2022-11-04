Nipsey Hussle’s killer is hoping to have his sentence reduced after his lawyer argued that the guilty outcome was unfair. Holder’s lawyer, Aaron Jansen, says his client was convicted on charges that didn’t apply to the other two shooting victims in the case.

In new court documents filed by Jansen, the attorney wants his argument to be heard on December 1st, ahead of the final sentencing scheduled for December 19, 2022. Jansen reportedly claimed that the jurors’ verdict was “inconsistent” when Holder was convicted of first-degree murder.

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Read More: Nipsey Hussle’s Accused Killer Eric Holder Found Guilty Of Murder

Jansen is asking the court to review the sentencing because he believes the jurors accepted his “heat of passion” defense regarding the two other shooting victims but didn’t accept it when it came to Holder.

“If the heat of passion worked for the other two gentlemen, then why did it not work for Mr. Asghedom?” Jansen reportedly asked after the hearing. “It was one heat of passion. It wasn’t like the other two gentlemen had their own separate provocation with no cooling-off period.”

“It was all one event. If he was provoked and didn’t have time to cool off for the other two guys, how did he have time to cool off with Nipsey Hussle?”

(Photo by Patrick Fallon-Pool/Getty Images)

Read More: Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Eric Holder Displays Injuries: Report

Nipsey wasn’t the only person who fell victim to Holder on the day of the shooting; two others standing near the rapper were also shot but were later treated and survived. Immediately following the incident, rumors ran rampant online regarding the motive behind the callous slaying. It was quickly determined that there may have been a short dialogue between Holder and Hussle, with the rapper allegedly referring to Holder as a “snitch.” This is an accusation that doesn’t bode well on the streets, but it is certainly not a reason for the beloved artist-activist to lose his life.

Hip Hop has awaited this sentencing for years. It has been reported that Holder is facing 50 years in prison.

[via]