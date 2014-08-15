For those unfamiliar, Nipsey Hussle is an emerging emcee from Los Angeles, California known for his distinctive West Coast style and grassroots approach. He's been described as the next Snoop Dogg as well as "the next big L.A. MC". Between 2005 and 2009, Hussle released a series of mixtapes that sparked a great deal of attention in the rap game, to the point that he was able to secure features fromncluded guest appearances from Snoop and Drake on his 2009 mixtape Bullets Ain't Got No Name Vol. 3.

Most recently, Hussle released his Crenshaw mixtape, which included features from Dom Kennedy, Rick Ross, DUBB, Skeme, Sade, James Fauntelroy, Slim Thug, Z-Ro and more. His debut studio album, titled Victory Lap, is slated to drop at some point in 2014. Stay tuned for updates, and hit up ihussle.com for more details.