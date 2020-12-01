eric holder
- CrimeNipsey Hussle's Killer Is A "Target" In Prison, Lawyer Says: "There's A Green Light On Him From All The Gangs"Eric Holder's attorney argues that his client needs to be held is protective custody due to the danger of prison gangs.By Aron A.
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Friend Cowboy On Eric Holder's 60-Year Sentence: "Justice Was Definitely Served""He got all this time but it’s not going to bring Nipsey back," Cowboy said after Eric Holder was sentenced to 60 years in prison. By Aron A.
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Killer Eric Holder Sentenced To 60 Years To LifeHolder reportedly stared straight ahead when the sentence was being read in court. By Erika Marie
- CrimeNipsey Hussle Murder Case: Eric Holder Denied Bid To Reduce First-Degree Murder ConvictionThe judge postponed Eric Holder's sentencing by two months and denied a motion for a new trial. By Aron A.
- GossipEric Holder Wants Conviction Reduced In Nipsey Case: ReportHolder’s lawyer says the original ruling was unfair and wants a judge to review the case prior to sentencing.
By Da Vida Gayden
- CrimeNipsey Hussle: Convicted Killer's Sentencing PostponedEric Holder, who was convicted of first-degree murder in July, is currently awaiting his fate. By hnhh
- Pop CultureLauren London Recalls Diddy Encouraging Her In Wake Of Nipsey Hussle's DeathWhen she felt like giving up, Puff offered inspirational words of wisdom to help London keep going.By Erika Marie
- CrimeNipsey Hussle's Accused Killer Eric Holder Found Guilty Of MurderA Los Angeles jury finds Eric Holder guilty of fatally shooting Nipsey Hussle in 2019.By Aron A.
- CrimeNipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Eric Holder Displays Injuries: ReportA new photo of Holder has surfaced following reports that the alleged killer was attacked in his holding cell. By Erika Marie
- CrimeNipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Eric Holder Gets New Trial Date: ReportThe man accused of shooting Nipsey Hussle will face a judge in June. By Aron A.
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Gets New Trial DateAfter several delays, Nipsey Hussle's alleged killer will officially stand trial at the beginning of January 2022. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRapper Indian Red Boy Allegedly Murdered Over Nipsey Hussle Diss On IG LiveHis slaying was captured on Instagram live.By Madusa S.
- CrimeNipsey Hussle's Accused Killer Eric Holder's Lawyer Speaks Of His "Mental Health History"Holder reportedly didn't appear at a recent hearing because his lawyer didn't want "him portrayed in a way that would be prejudicial to him."By Erika Marie
- GossipNipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Eric Holder's Trial Delayed AgainEric Holder's trial has been pushed back to later this year after he reportedly refused to leave his cell for a court hearing.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeNipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer's Trial Delayed For At Least 90 Days: ReportEric Holder appeared in court on Tuesday (December 1) where a judge stated that COVID-19 has caused the trial to be pushed back.By Erika Marie